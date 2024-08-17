Youth challenged to create apps for benefit of communities

Youth and Sports Minister has challenged youth to create digital applications that help promote awareness on health issues affecting the rural communities.

He was reacting to the Secretary General of the national youth union who urged authorities to shut down digital platforms that spread misinformation and hate in the country.

Emmanuel William Atit made the remark on Thursday during a belated commemoration of the International Youth Day held at the national Ministry of Youth and Sports headquarters in Juba.

He said young people are increasingly misusing social media and other digital platforms to express hate, fighting each other, and creating enmity in the communities.

“We’ve seen today a number of youths are misusing the social media and the digital platforms. We are using it for hatred, fighting each other and creating enmity between us.

“That’s why I would like to request from the Ministry of Information, together with the Ministry of Youth, to block some website because they are destroying our young men and women”, said William.



The Thursday event was held under the theme: “From Clicks to Progress: Youth Digital Pathways for Sustainable Development.”

Meanwhile, Mr William emphasized the need to embrace and gazette technology at the grassroots level to bridge the digital divides.

He also appealed to civil societies, none-governmental organizations, and other entities to invest in educating youth on digital and technological innovation.

In his remarks, Youth and Sports Minister Dr. Joseph Geng challenged youth to create digital applications that help promote awareness on health issues affecting the rural communities.

“The intention really is that these platforms can offer you opportunities to create and innovate.

“For instance, a large majority of our rural community, face challenges with their health. If somebody creates an application that monitors, maternal health, this would be amazing, as opposed to spreading false information on social media, said the minister.



