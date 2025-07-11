11th July 2025
Yei paramount chief, six others freed from abduction – official

Author: Baria Johnson | Published: 4 hours ago

A street in Yei River County [Courtesy photo]

The Commissioner of Yei River County in Central Equatoria state said the seven Individuals abducted on Monday this week have been released.

On July 7th, 2025, seven people were abducted in two separate incidents in the area.

The first incident occurred when four farmers were abducted from their farms.

The second incident was along the Maridi Road, where an organization vehicle was ambushed, allegedly by an armed group, resulting in the abduction of two humanitarian workers and a paramount chief.

Speaking to Eye Radio on Thursday evening, Commissioner Emmanuel Taban said that the four abducted farmers were released on the same day of their abduction.

“Yesterday but one they released the two staff of the organization and then today they released the paramount chief.

“The farmers were taken in the morning and they were forced to carry items looted by the armed individuals who abducted them to near where they are going and later, they were released,” he said.

The official added that the two humanitarian workers were freed on Tuesday, 7th July, followed by the release of the paramount chief on Thursday, 10th July.

Yei River County and neighbouring Morobo County have seen rise in road ambushes and abductions in recent months.

In May, ten people including two women and eight men, were abducted and two passenger vehicles set ablaze in separate attacks in Yei River and Morobo Counties.

They were allegedly abducted by opposition group, National Salvation Front/Army led by General Thomas Cirilo according to Leon Abe Brown, the Central Equatoria State Minister of Local Government and Law Enforcement Agency.

The abductees were later released.

