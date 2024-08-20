Yei Joint Stars suffered defeat to  CBE FC in CECAFA Qualifiers

In a challenging morning match in Ethiopia, South Sudan’s Yei Joint Stars suffered a 0-4 defeat at the hands of the host team, CBE FC, in the CAF Women’s Champions League CECAFA qualifiers.

The Ethiopian side dominated the game from the outset, securing a commanding victory that leaves Yei Joint Stars with only one group stage match remaining.

The loss comes as a setback for the South Sudanese queens, who had shown resilience in their opening match on Sunday, securing a hard-fought 0-0 draw against Kenya’s Police FC.

Despite their defensive efforts in the first game, Yei Joint Stars couldn’t replicate the same performance against the well-organized and aggressive CBE FC, who capitalized on their home advantage.

With only one game left in the group stages, Yei Joint Stars will face Rayon Sports of Rwanda in a must-win match if they hope to keep their qualification hopes alive.

The team will need to regroup and find their form quickly as they prepare for this crucial encounter.

The CAF Women’s Champions League CECAFA qualifiers continue to be a learning experience for the Yei Joint Stars, representing South Sudan on this prestigious stage, as they seek to make their mark in regional football

