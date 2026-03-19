Years of war weaken South Sudan’s diplomatic ties -Envoy

A senior South Sudanese Ambassador says South Sudan’s political leadership must develop a clear and coordinated foreign policy to restore the country’s diplomatic standing.

Ambassador James Okuk, who is currently training more than 150 diplomats in Juba under a programme by the Institute for Diplomatic Studies, said the absence of a clear and coordinated foreign policy framework has complicated the situation.

The initiative, supported by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), aims to strengthen South Sudan’s foreign missions.

Dr Okuk said the country has lost a number of key allies who were supportive at the time of independence, adding that global attitudes toward South Sudan have changed over the years.

“We have lost a number of friends who were once very enthusiastic. The relations and attitudes toward South Sudan, because of the war, are no longer the same as they were at the time of independence,” he said.

“Over time, with changes in how we conduct our affairs—and most importantly by ending the war—then we can focus on development and building alliances on international issues. I believe South Sudan can still recover from its current diplomatic situation.”

He urged the Office of the President, the Council of Ministers, and political party leaders, including the SPLM, to work together on a comprehensive strategy to guide the work of diplomats.

“It is up to the political leadership of the country. That is their mandate—the Office of the President, the Council of Ministers, and leaders of political parties, starting with the SPLM and others,” he said.

“They must come together to develop a comprehensive foreign policy that will guide the work of diplomats. We hope this will be treated as a priority.”

Okuk expressed optimism that with peace, coordinated leadership, and a clear policy direction, South Sudan can rebuild its diplomatic standing on the global stage.

South Sudan currently operates 10 embassies in Africa, nine in Asia—most of them in the Middle East—seven in Europe, and one across the Americas and the Caribbean.

Earlier this month, the Parliamentary Committee on Finance and Planning said South Sudan’s outstanding external debts for its foreign missions and regional organizations have surpassed 55 million U.S. dollars.

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