Yambio school with highest girl enrolment receives new classrooms from UNIMISS

A school in Nadiangere Payam of Yambio County with the highest female enrollment has received a new block of classrooms from the UN Mission in South Sudan.

There are said to be 365 students in the state government primary school.

Out of which, 202 are girls.

UNMISS head of Office in Western Equatoria, Jane Lanyero Kony said she was delighted with the community for prioritizing girl child education.

She encouraged parents to make sure they stay in school.

Jane spoke on Monday, June 10, 2024, after handing over the three newly constructed primary school classrooms alongside a police shelter for the people of Nadiangere.

“I am very happy on behalf of UNMISS, that today we came with the governor to hand over our very humble contribution of one classroom blog at Nadiangere primary school and the local authorities of Nadiangere,” said Jane.

“I’m very happy to know that out of 365 students in this school, 202 are girls. Congratulations for prioritizing and for the girl child as you see me today,” she said.

“I’m head of UNMISS in Western Equatorial State, and tomorrow the girl from this Village can become President of this state.

“Thank you for prioritizing the culture. I would like again to say thank you very much to the girl child. Please continue to the mother to keep the girl child in school. Keep what the girl child and the boy child in school.”

Nadiangere Payam is about 105 miles north of Yambio town.

In his remarks, the Governor of Western Equatoria State Alfred Futuyo commended UNMISS for the building of the classrooms and a police shelter in the disadvantaged Payam.

Futuyo has encouraged people to go to school for the country to develop.

“We are saying congratulations to UNMISS for building this school in Nadiangere Payam of Yambio county,” Futuyo.

“We are encouraging people to go to school and agriculture for us to develop this country, and all of us will stand together to work together to build this state, this is what brought us here and our mission was successful without any failure,” he said.