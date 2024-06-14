14th June 2024
Yambio pastor stabbed to death over alleged affair with married woman

Author: Garang Kuol Mamer | Published: 7 hours ago

Crime barricade tape. | Courtesy.

A man has been arrested in Yambio County of Western Equatoria State after he stabbed a pastor to death on accusations that the man of God had a love fair with his wife, an official said.

In an interview with Eye Radio, Yambio Commissioner Mbiko Barakat said the suspect and the deceased were tenants living in the same compound.

According to the county official, suspect Dominic Joseph Bafuka was in Juba when he received a phone call that the pastor, a Congolese national, was in a romantic relationship with with the spouse.

“The two people who fought were are renting in the same compound. A pastor named Minisane Flori is a Congolese immediately passed on after they attacked him with a knife,” the commissioner said.

Mr. Barakat said upon receiving the information, the suspect returned home, and on Thursday, he allegedly attacked the pastor Minisane Flori, stabbing him to death.

“It was two people who attacked him and the main suspect is here is called Dominic Joseph Bafuka according to his introduction, which is not confirmed because they have not got his national ID.”

 

 

