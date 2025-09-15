15th September 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Crime and law | National News | News   |   Yakani to young people – Avoid gangs, protect your future

Yakani to young people – Avoid gangs, protect your future

Author: Emmanuel J. Akile | Published: 8 hours ago

CEPO Director Edmund Yakani | Photo: Awan Moses/Eye Radio.

A civil society activist is urging young people to avoid joining youth gangs, warning that involvement could put their future at risk.

Edmund Yakani, the Executive Director of Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO), says the growing gang groups in some parts of the country, including Juba, should be addressed by both government and the community.

He urges young people to spend their time on constructive activities instead of getting involved in gangsterism.

“I want to take this opportunity to speak directly to youth and young South Sudanese, both in the country and abroad, about the growing culture of youth gang violence. This culture is criminal and unacceptable. It goes against our values and traditions,” Yakani appealed.

The outspoken activist also added: “Recently, many young people have been involved in gang violence, forming groups with dangerous names like ‘Toronto’s Niggas.’ These names are harmful and promote criminal behavior. Sadly, we have recently lost a South Sudanese medical student in his fourth year in Egypt, and another talented young person in Wau. I urge all young people to abstain from engaging in youth gang culture.”

Yakani called on both national and state governments to invest in recreational activities that engage and occupy young people. He spoke to Eye Radio this morning.

Popular Stories
Ethiopia inaugurates Dam, South Sudan to sign power deal 1

Ethiopia inaugurates Dam, South Sudan to sign power deal

Published September 9, 2025

South Sudan launches 10-year development plan 2

South Sudan launches 10-year development plan

Published September 10, 2025

Justice Ministry says ‘correct provisions’ cited in Machar’s official indictment after public outcry 3

Justice Ministry says ‘correct provisions’ cited in Machar’s official indictment after public outcry

Published September 12, 2025

Police: Misunderstanding led to gunfire in Gumbo Shirkat 4

Police: Misunderstanding led to gunfire in Gumbo Shirkat

Published September 10, 2025

Education Minister summoned as exam results fail to reach schools 5

Education Minister summoned as exam results fail to reach schools

Published September 9, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Chairperson of Peace Committee calls on citizens to work together for peace

Published 3 hours ago

Lawmaker seeks answers from economic cluster over unfulfilled salary pledges

Published 4 hours ago

15 dead, 53 injured in Rumbek North intercommunal violence

Published 4 hours ago

27 herders to arrive in Juba Wednesday after months in Ethiopian detention

Published 5 hours ago

SPLM-IO: Machar’s suspension ends legitimacy of peace government

Published 6 hours ago

Yakani to young people – Avoid gangs, protect your future

Published 8 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
15th September 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.