Yakani to young people – Avoid gangs, protect your future

A civil society activist is urging young people to avoid joining youth gangs, warning that involvement could put their future at risk.

Edmund Yakani, the Executive Director of Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO), says the growing gang groups in some parts of the country, including Juba, should be addressed by both government and the community.

He urges young people to spend their time on constructive activities instead of getting involved in gangsterism.

“I want to take this opportunity to speak directly to youth and young South Sudanese, both in the country and abroad, about the growing culture of youth gang violence. This culture is criminal and unacceptable. It goes against our values and traditions,” Yakani appealed.

The outspoken activist also added: “Recently, many young people have been involved in gang violence, forming groups with dangerous names like ‘Toronto’s Niggas.’ These names are harmful and promote criminal behavior. Sadly, we have recently lost a South Sudanese medical student in his fourth year in Egypt, and another talented young person in Wau. I urge all young people to abstain from engaging in youth gang culture.”

Yakani called on both national and state governments to invest in recreational activities that engage and occupy young people. He spoke to Eye Radio this morning.

