Yakani to leaders; Take UNMISS mandate renewal seriously

The Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO) Executive Director Edmund Yakani has said South Sudan leaders must take the extension of the UN mission mandate seriously.

He said, “the key messages from members of the UN Security Council, including their disappointment over the obstruction of UNMISS in carrying out its mandate, should be taken seriously by leaders in the Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity.”

Yakani added, “our leaders are responsible for transitioning the country from violence to peace. The culture of delays, political splits, and defections among parties is a major challenge to a sound political transition.”

He further said, “some individuals who are spoilers of the genuine political process are obstructing timely funding for the National Elections Commission, despite publicly speaking about elections.”

Yakani also warned, “the country’s strength to organize elections in December 2026 is running out fast. Political differences are deepening, insecurity is rising in some areas, and there is rejection of inclusive dialogue.”

He urged action, saying, “leaders must embrace inclusive political dialogue to address outstanding issues in the peace agreement. Our patience and tolerance for delays in preparations for elections is running out.”