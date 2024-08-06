Yakani threatens lawsuit against Ugandan incursion

The Executive Director for Community Empowerment for Progress Organization CEPO has threatened to sue Uganda in the East African Court of Justice over the reported border encroachment.

Edmond Yakani made the remarks following a long pattern of border contention involving Uganda’s infringement over a span of 5 years now.

Speaking to Eye Radio in an exclusive interview, the activist said that South Sudan had exercised patience and gave Uganda room for change but that didn’t work.

“South Sudan is not DRC so that you can meddle with our natural resources. Time will come for us to say enough is enough.

“So, my appeal goes back to the leadership in Juba and the leadership in Kampala to urgently meet and respond to this dispute on international borders.

“We are aware that Ugandan authorities are doing installation of GPS. If that is true, it means Uganda is claiming the border,” he said.

Yakani threatens to open a case against the government of Uganda in the East African court of Justice in a one time, citing South Sudan membership of the regional block.

“As a civil society, if worse come to worst, we will go to East African Court of Justice and open a case against the government of Uganda because we are members of the East African community.

“We want to register evidence that our leaders failed to protect our land, our territory but we are able to go to court of law to project the case.

“I think for me honestly, we are giving the government a period of one month and if there is no response, our next move is to file a case in the East African court of Justice to question the Ugandan leadership,” he added.

The contentions have been reported along all border areas with Uganda ranging from Kajo-Keji in Central Equatoria state, to the Kidepo Valley in Eastern Equatoria state.

