Yakani named rapporteur of IGAD civil society forum

Edmund Yakani, the Executive Director of the Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO), has been elected as the Rapporteur of the IGAD Civil Society Forum for Peace.

Mr. Yakani was elected during a regional gathering held today in Nairobi, Kenya.

The forum, under the auspices of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), aims to position civil society organizations at the center of post-conflict recovery and reconstruction efforts across IGAD member states emerging from conflict.

The initiative is part of the strategic interventions of IGAD’s Post-Conflict, Reconstruction and Development (PCRD) Unit, which promotes inclusive participation in national and regional peacebuilding and development processes.

In his acceptance remarks, Mr. Yakani described the election as both an honor for South Sudan and a recognition of the vital role civil society plays in peace, security, and post-conflict engagement.

“This is a remarkable move,” Yakani said in an interview with Eye Radio. “I dedicate this opportunity as recognition of the South Sudanese civil society’s role in driving the peace and security agenda both nationally and now regionally.”

Yakani also commended IGAD’s leadership for placing civil society at the heart of post-conflict policy-making, adding that he would use his new role to promote stronger collaboration between civil society, government, and development partners.

As part of his next steps, Yakani plans to brief South Sudan’s leadership on his election and advocate for the establishment of a national civil society chapter, focusing on post-conflict reconstruction and development.

“We, as civil society, will complement the government in advancing South Sudan’s post-conflict reconstruction strategy,” he said. “This is primarily a government responsibility, but civil society has a crucial supporting role to play.”