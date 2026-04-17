18th April 2026

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Yakani demands probe into “viral” police extortion along Juba–Nimule highway

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 8 hours ago

FILE PHOTO: Joint security forces assemble at the Buluk police playground in Juba on December 19, 2024, as part of their deployment to ensure safety during the festive season. - Credit: Lou Nelson/Eye Radio

Edmund Yakani, Executive Director of the Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO), has issued a stinging critique of the Ministry of Interior, accusing the institution of failing to address persistent reports of police corruption.

The activist is calling for an immediate and transparent investigation into a viral video circulating on Facebook and TikTok. The footage reportedly shows members of the South Sudan Police Service (SSPS) engaging in malpractice while on duty along the strategic Juba–Nimule highway.

According to Yakani, the video captures officers allegedly extorting money from travelers. He noted that foreign nationals, particularly those from East African neighboring countries, are being targeted despite possessing valid entry visas.

“Such practices have been repeatedly observed along the route between Juba and Nimule,” Yakani stated. “This places an unfair financial burden on travelers and contradicts the professional standards of our police service.”

A major point of concern for CEPO is the Ministry’s lack of response to formal complaints. Yakani noted that previous reports submitted to various departments within the Ministry of Interior have been ignored, raising serious questions about accountability and the enforcement of anti-corruption measures.

He emphasized that while the country faces significant economic challenges, these hardships should never serve as a justification for corruption among uniformed officers.

While acknowledging that social media content can sometimes be misleading, Yakani urged the government to verify the authenticity of the viral footage. He pointed out that visible government materials in the video—including official stamps and documents—appear genuine.

Yakani is now demanding that the Ministry of Interior issue an official statement clarifying the matter to the public, verify the video and identify the officers involved, and inform the public of any disciplinary actions taken.

Condemning the misconduct, Yakani appealed to police leadership to ensure that any officers found culpable are held strictly accountable. He warned that a continued failure to act would further erode public trust in state institutions and the rule of law.

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18th April 2026

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