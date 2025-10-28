WPDI, partners launch month-long training to boost women entrepreneurship in Central Equatoria

Juba, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – Whitaker Peace and Development Initiative or WPDI, with support from the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC) and SkinnyDipped, has officially launched a one-month Women’s Livelihood Accelerated Training Program in Juba.

Held under the theme “Empowering Rural Women through Training and Business Support,” the program marks the third cohort of WPDI’s ongoing effort to strengthen women’s capacity in business and entrepreneurship across Central Equatoria State.

The initiative aims to provide women, particularly those from rural and underserved communities, with the skills, resources, and financial support needed to build sustainable livelihoods and contribute to local economic growth.

According to WPDI, the accelerated training will equip women with essential business management skills, including how to develop business plans, proposals, and strategies. Upon successful completion of the program, participants will receive cash grants to help them establish or expand their own small businesses.

Speaking at the launch event, Mr. Gama Hassan, WPDI’s Deputy Country Manager, encouraged the new cohort to take the training seriously by maintaining punctuality, discipline, and active participation throughout the program.

“This initiative is designed to transform lives,” said Hassan. “We want to see women not only starting businesses but growing them. WPDI will continue to provide technical and mentorship support, but the real success depends on how well you utilize this opportunity.”

The First Secretary and Program Manager of the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC), Ms. Larissa Beutler, commended WPDI and the Central Equatoria State Women’s Union for their collaboration in advancing women’s economic empowerment.

“Empowering rural women in their small-scale businesses is key to building a stable and sustainable economy,” Beutler said. “We urge women to embrace innovation, go beyond traditional business models and explore digital systems that open new markets and opportunities.”

Beutler reaffirmed the Swiss Government’s commitment to supporting programs that promote women’s self-reliance and inclusive development in South Sudan.

The Chairperson of the Central Equatoria State Women’s Union, Hon. Cicilia Laku Wani, also expressed gratitude to WPDI and its partners for extending such a life-changing opportunity to women in the state.

“These opportunities are rare and valuable, especially in our current economic situation,” Laku said. “This initiative can transform families and communities if women take it seriously.”

Hon. Stephen Lado Onesimo, the Minister of Trade and Industry in Central Equatoria State, applauded WPDI and its development partners for prioritizing women’s empowerment.

He assured them of the government’s continued support and collaboration in promoting inclusive trade and entrepreneurship.

“Empowering women is not just a social obligation, it is an economic necessity,” Lado noted. “We call on partners to help us establish a Women Enterprise Centre that will sustain this momentum and create more opportunities for women to access finance and business development services.”

Meanwhile, the Governor’s Advisor on Gender, Child and Social Welfare, Mariam Aguli Alex, emphasized the critical role women play in rebuilding South Sudan’s economy.

“Women are at the heart of our communities. By investing in them, we invest in the country’s recovery and growth,” Aguli said. “I urge all participants to reinvest their earnings wisely and expand their ventures.”

The third cohort of WPDI’s livelihood training is expected to graduate 280 women, including women with disabilities, drawn from Terekeka, Juba, and Torit. Participants will receive seed funding to kick-start their business ideas upon presenting tangible and viable business proposals.

Whitaker Peace and Development Initiative is an international organization dedicated to fostering sustainable livelihoods, social cohesion, and community resilience.

Since its establishment, WPDI has implemented programs in peacebuilding, gender equality, education, and economic empowerment, targeting vulnerable populations, particularly women and youth.

Through its Women’s Livelihood Accelerated Training Program, WPDI has already supported hundreds of women entrepreneurs in developing business skills, accessing markets, and building financial independence.

The organization continues to work closely with government institutions, local communities, and international partners to promote peace, self-reliance, and inclusive development across South Sudan.

As the third cohort begins its journey, WPDI and its partners reaffirm their commitment to nurturing a generation of women entrepreneurs capable of transforming their families, communities, and the nation at large.

