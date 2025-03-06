Women’s Day: South Sudanese women urged to stand up for their rights

The Technical Director of Girls Education South Sudan (GESS) Akuja de Garang is urging South Sudanese women and girls to speak up for their rights and empower themselves, ahead of the International Women’s Day.

Ms. Garang said women have a critical role to play in voicing their concerns and demanding respect. She encouraged women to hold leaders accountable and push for actions to ensure their rights are upheld.

Speaking on Eye Radio’s Dawn show on Thursday, on the eve of International Women’s Day on 8th March, Ms. Garang stated that women must not sit back and wait for others to push for their welfare.

“We need to recognize that we have a role to play in voicing our needs. If we sit back and do not express what we need or challenge the status quo, no action will be taken, and nothing will change,” she said.

Barbara Egger, the Team Leader of the European Union Corporation, stressed the need to remove barriers and unfair policies and habits that hinder women’s empowerment.

She further called for accelerated actions to ensure women’s progress in South Sudan.

“I would call for increased, accelerated action and momentum. Given the challenges we face, there is no time to waste,” she said.

“More needs to be done to remove the barriers and biases standing between women and their full empowerment. It’s up to us to lead the way, speed up the progress, and make a difference.”

On her part, Patricia Asussi, the Programme Manager for Essential Services at the British Embassy in Juba, stressed the importance of collective efforts in helping women realize their potential.

She added that empowering women should not be the responsibility of the government alone but all stakeholders.

“Empowering women is a collective effort for all of us. Let’s work together in this country—not just the government. We have the church, civil society, communities, chiefs, and local leaders. Let’s join forces to build a more inclusive, fair, and prosperous South Sudan for women and girls.”

Esther Akumu, the Director General for Gender Equity and Inclusive Education at the national Ministry of General Education and Instruction, called for gender equity and the full implementation of the 35% affirmative action.

She also urged the government to ensure that women’s rights are respected across the country.

“We must recognize that a family is only complete when both a man and a woman are involved. We need to ensure mutual respect and understanding. The government must take action on the commitments made, such as fully implementing affirmative action, to ensure that women are valued equally to men.”

Gender based violence in South Sudan has significantly affected various aspects of life, particularly in homes and workplaces, and requires decisive action to protect the rights and dignity of all individuals, according to reports.

Over the years, there have been growing calls from activists and advocacy groups on the government to enact Ant-GBV and Family laws to protect the rights women in marriage including the right to own property.

In December 2023, the Chairperson of Women Advocacy Association of South Sudan reiterated calls on the national government to speed up enactment of Family Law to protect women’s rights.

In May 2024, the Ministry of Gender, Child, and Social Welfare, in collaboration with humanitarian partners and the public drafted South Sudan Women’s Charter.

This outlines the fundamental priorities and demands of women and girls for the Permanent Constitution, and to ensure that their rights and well-being are embedded in the nation’s foundational legal framework.

This includes political participation, education, marriage, property ownership and inheritance, health and reproductive rights, among others.

