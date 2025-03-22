Women for Women lunches Her Sphere Project to advocate for women’s rights and Peace

Women for Women, a national women’s rights network, has launched a platform called Her Sphere—an initiative with a budget of $40,000 aimed at promoting regional and international advocacy for women’s peace and security, gender equality, and women’s rights and development.

Launched under the theme Stronger Together earlier this Friday, the Her Sphere project draws strength from local organizations while building capacity for international women’s rights organizations both regionally and globally.

“We managed to coordinate with women across the states—some in Chukudum, others in Jonglei—and made it happen. Take this as the pillar of this coalition, because it has already demonstrated the strength of women,” said Marianne Kajokaya, the Country Director of Women for Women International.

She emphasized that women’s groups are committed to ensuring the success of this project and its lasting impact. “This coalition has come to stay because I have seen the energy of these young women, who work tirelessly to make things happen,” she added. “We are not only united but stronger together.”

According to Kajokaya, the coalition was built in just five months—a testament to their determination. “And here we are today. If I imagine what will happen in the next one, two, three, or five years…”

The Her Sphere Project will provide the necessary tools and resources for economic empowerment and social advancement to grassroots women’s associations, GBV survivors, young women, and girls.

The launch ceremony was attended by women’s advocates and government officials to celebrate this important step toward gender equality and empowerment.

Also present at the launch was the Deputy Governor of Central Equatoria State, Paulino Lukudu Obede, who officially commissioned the women’s coalition.

Mr. Lukudu encouraged the women to take an active role in the nation-building process. “Let us take responsibility for building South Sudan. You can contribute from where you are. You don’t need to wait to become a government official. Instead, build South Sudan with what you are doing now.”

He continued, “If you do one good thing for the country each day, in one month, you will have done 30 good things. Imagine if we all do one good thing for our country every day. This will make our country prosper, and we will all take pride in it—it’s the country of our ancestors.”

Her Sphere’s mission is to champion and ensure the implementation of the four pillars of the United Nations Women, Peace, and Security Agenda: Participation, Prevention, Protection, and Relief and Recovery.

The initiative envisions a South Sudan where women and girls thrive, free from abuse and violence, empowered to make their own choices, and able to pursue their dreams.

