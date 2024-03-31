31st March 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News   |   Woman says her husband, ex-Juba Mayor Kalisto arrested

Woman says her husband, ex-Juba Mayor Kalisto arrested

Author: Staff Writter | Published: 13 mins ago

FILE PHOTO: Former Mayor of Juba, Kalisto Ladu speaking to Eye Radio in an exclusive interview on Monday. Photo: Lou Nelson/Eye Radio

A wife to former Mayor of Juba City Kalisto Ladu says her husband was arrested Early on Easter Sunday and taken to unknown location allegedly by some security personnel.

Ann Grace Juan Fiorentino told Eye Radio on Sunday morning, Kalisto returned home at mid-night when he was stopped by armed men outside his gate.

According to Juan, the ex-Juba Mayor was beaten in front of her before being forced into an armored Toyota land-cruiser, and driven away.

“One of the soldiers said, this person is not listening to us, and another one told him to beat Kalsito. So he beat him violently and forced him into their  car.

“While I watched what they did, I became paralyzed and could not cry or even call for help,” she said.

Grace said she tried to move towards the scene but had to back off as she was threatened at a gunpoint.

“I moved towards the scene, and one of them threaten me at a gun point, and told me not to approach them. When I saw the weapon at my face, I turned back, and they took Kalisto with them.”

When asked who these people were, Juan said; ” Some of them wore civilian clothes, others wore military uniforms, and had military equipment. But I am not sure of the type of forces, whether they were security forces or police, but they were in military uniform. They were approximately eight to ten people.”

When contacted by Eye Radio,  the police spokesperson said they heard the incident on social media and there was no officials report about Kalisto being detained in any police station.

“All of us got this incident on social media but he is not in any police custody, and we didn’t receive any official report or complain so that we start investigating this case .”

When contacted by Eye Radio,  the spokesperson of National Security Service, David Kumuri said he was  still gathering information, and consulting with the leadership about the matter.

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 16:00:00

Weekend Sports Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
5.78 million South Sudanese suffering inflation-induced hunger: OCHA 1

5.78 million South Sudanese suffering inflation-induced hunger: OCHA

Published Tuesday, March 26, 2024

South Sudan to conduct voluntary national review on SDG agenda 2

South Sudan to conduct voluntary national review on SDG agenda

Published Wednesday, March 27, 2024

Fuel prices shoot up to SSP2,995 per liter in Juba 3

Fuel prices shoot up to SSP2,995 per liter in Juba

Published Thursday, March 28, 2024

New Central Bank branch in Nimule a game changer -Dr Alic 4

New Central Bank branch in Nimule a game changer -Dr Alic

Published Tuesday, March 26, 2024

South Sudan not ready for December 2024 elections: civil society 5

South Sudan not ready for December 2024 elections: civil society

Published Tuesday, March 26, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Woman says her husband, ex-Juba Mayor Kalisto arrested

Published 13 mins ago

Cargo plane crash-landed at Malakal Airport

Published 1 hour ago

VP Abdelbagi cautions Muslim traders against unnecessary price hikes

Published 3 hours ago

Kenya shipping agents sue over S. Sudan cargo tracking fees

Published Saturday, March 30, 2024

South Sudanese refugee dies in military detention in Sudan’s Sinner State

Published Saturday, March 30, 2024

NGOs in NBS urged to provide equal support to returnees and refugees

Published Saturday, March 30, 2024

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
31st March 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!