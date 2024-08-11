Woman killed in cattle-related attack in Ruweng

Ruweng Administrative Area government said a woman was killed and an infant was injured during a midnight cattle-related incident in Aliny County between Friday and Saturday.

The Information Minister for Ruweng, Simon Chol said the cattle raiding incident occurred in Gabnom in Aliny County and blamed armed youth he presumed to have come from neighboring Unity State.

According to him, the unidentified cattle raiders must have come from Unity because they fled southwest direction with cattle numbering between 500 to 700.

Minister Chol said the violence occurred at midnight and killed the woman and wounded a child, who he revealed is in a very critical condition.

In an interview with Eye Radio on Saturday, Chol said the organized forces and local youth were still pursuing the raiders.

“At around one o’clock (between Friday and Saturday), a group of well armed criminals from unity state raided cattle in a area called Gabnom in a middle of Aliny County,” he stated.

“This incident was serious attack, serious raid that left one woman dead and one child seriously injured, and they took away with about 500 to 700 head of cattle.”

Meanwhile, Mr. Chol said government of Ruweng Administration area is urging their counterpart in Unity state to make the criminal to be brought to the book as they condemn a such incident .

“The government of Ruweng condemns this deadly attack by criminals in the strongest term possible and we urge our counterparts in Unity State to step in to make sure that these cattle are returned to rightful owners and these criminals must be brought to justices for us to be able to have peace.”

When contacted for comment, Unity State Minister of Information David Gai Jiecjor did not anwer his calls.

Eye Radio turned to the state governor’s press secretary, but he declined to comment on the matter because, in his words, he has not authorized to do so.

In July, Governor Riek Bim Top encouraged the state populations to live in peace with neighboring communities in Warrap, Lakes and Ruweng as he visited Budang Payam of Rubkona County following cross-border violence.

Governor Bim visited the area after incidents of intercommunal fighting were reported between armed youth from Unity and Ruweng leading to several deaths, displacement and loss of property.

Following his appointment Mr. Bim presented himself as a law-and-order governor, pledging to prioritize rule of law and accountability as well as reconciliation and trust building among communities.

He recently disbanded a well-armed militia group dubbed Terchuong, known for cattle raiding across different areas, in what his office said is a step to heal wounds of inter-communal violence in the state.



