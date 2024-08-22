22nd August 2024
Witness claims Gudele father burned daughter to death, police unaware of incident

Witness claims Gudele father burned daughter to death, police unaware of incident

Authors: Baria Johnson | Darlington | Published: 3 hours ago

Photo: The family house in Gudele West, Juba, where witnesses allege a father burned his daughter to death on Monday – Courtesy

An eyewitness reported that a father burned his daughter to death in a family home in Gudele, but police state that no official report of the incident was filed with law enforcement.

Police in Juba have labelled the reported incident as unverified, noting that it has not been officially reported to law enforcement.

However, witnesses claim that on Monday, the father burned his daughter in a room, resulting in her death after she was rushed to the hospital.

Eyewitnesses stated that the father confessed to the act and had a dispute with his daughter the night of the incident.

They claimed that when neighbours saw the fire, they found the father sitting and watching as his daughter burned.

One witness recounted, “At around 11:30, while I was sleeping, I heard the girl crying. My wife and I went to the scene and found the father sitting in a chair, while the girl was burning in another room. We managed to bring her outside, and he admitted to setting the fire.”

Despite these accounts, outgoing Police Spokesperson Major General Daniel Justin stated that the police were not officially informed of the incident.

He confirmed that he checked with the police division commander, sector commander, and sub-sector commander, and found no record of such a case.

“The incident in Suk Zande was not reported to us; it remains an allegation,” General Justin said.

