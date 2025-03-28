Without peace, constitutional-making process is futile: Prof. Akech

A member of the National Constitutional Review Commission (NCRC), Prof. John Akech said South Sudan’s constitutional-making process would not work without peace and appealed to leaders to reverse the current political trajectory.

Prof. Akech, the former Vice Chancellor of the University of Juba, underscored the importance of peace in nation-building, stressing it is high time that South Sudanese rewrite their story from war to peace.

“To maintain peace in the country is very important. Without peace, nothing, even this work (constitution-making process), will actually go all in vain. “We will never see the light,” he said during the official launch of the civic education and public consultation campaign held at the Freedom Hall on Thursday.

The Constitution Making Process Act 2022 stipulates that after the enactment of the Act, the Commission shall establish a Constitution Drafting Committee.

This will also be followed by the appointment of a subcommittee, which shall convene the conference to mark the beginning of the constitution-making process.

NCRC Chairperson Dr. Riang Yer Dhuor said it may take the commission 18 months to complete the permanent constitution-making process on the condition that resources are made available to them on time.

But United Nations said the country is on the brink of civil war following outbreak of violence in Upper Nile, Western Equatoria, Western Bahr el Ghazal, and cantonment sites in Central Equatoria and the house arrest of First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar.

Prof. Akech underscored that South Sudan is one of the most fragile countries, unable to provide services.

He said, although many generations in South Sudan were born, raised and aged in the civil war, the current political leaders can change the country’s fate if they choose to.

“We can reverse that fate. South Sudan is regarded as a fragile country in terms of providing services, having administrative control of the territory, and raising enough resources such as taxes.”

“There is actually a lot of taxable income. We are unable to get it because of institutional weakness, and because of other things that undermine the taxpayers’ trust in terms of their commitment, whether to comply or not. We live in either peace or no peace.”

Professor Akech said the struggle of South Sudan’s leaders in transitioning to democracy presents a dangerous situation for the country.

He said if the current transitional process is not carefully managed, it might plunge the country into another severe civil war.

