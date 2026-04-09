10th April 2026

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Wildlife officer killed in Ambororo attack in Western Equatoria

Author: John Akot | Published: 19 hours ago

Courtesy

A wildlife officer has reportedly been killed following an attack by suspected Ambororo nomads in Moroko Payam of Ibba County, Western Equatoria State.

A local resident, Jimmy Brown told Amadi TV that the victim, Justin Badis, was part of a team inspecting wildlife cameras to monitor elephant movements,

Brown said the team came under fire on Wednesday while heading into the park.

Hon. Wilson Tetela, Commissioner of Ibba County, said the team included six wildlife officers, one national security officer, and a soldier from the South Sudan People’s Defense Forces (SSPDF).

Tetela said the officers encountered a hunter who informed them that Ambororo were inside the park

According to him, the herders claimed they were unaware the area was a protected park and agreed to leave the following day, adding that they reportedly offered seven goats or sheep as a gesture.

Western Equatoria authorities had previously ordered Ambororo groups to leave the state due to rising insecurity and disruption to farming activities, but similar attacks have continued, leaving more than five people dead in recent months.

 

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10th April 2026

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