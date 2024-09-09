Wildlife ministry probes killing of 11 buffalos in Budi

The Ministry of Wildlife has launched an investigation into reports of poaching that resulted in the killing of 11 buffalos in Budi County Eastern Equatoria State, the commissioner said.

Akileo Mboya Peter said the investigation was launched after he appealed to the conservation authorities to take action by deploying personnel to protect the area from poaching.

Akileo pointed out that the measure challenge facing wildlife conservation in the area is lack of law enforcement and sensitization.

He suggested that communities need to be properly educated to be sensitized about the importance of wildlife protection.

“There were 11 Buffalo were killed in the county. The loss of the number of Buffalo at the same time. It’s a great loss to the nation. I condemn this activity,” he said.

“So, I appeal to the National Ministry of Wildlife to immediately deploy the wildlife forces in this area because this is the habitat of all the wildlife with so many animal species.”

“So many of them and poaching is out of the day it is because there are no Wildlife Personnel enforcement agencies in this area and also the lack of sensitization. Our people are not being sensitized.”

South Sudan has been accredited with having the highest mammal migration in the world, according to wildlife and tourism minister, according to a census by the country’s wildlife ministry and conservation agencies.

But the wildlife, particularly the antelope population, is currently facing significant threats due to rising commercial poaching, exacerbated by hunger, the prevalence of weapons and weak law enforcement.

Early in 2024, the wildlife conservation authorities have also been seizing vehicles smuggling bushmeat and arresting suspected poachers.

In April 2024 the government issued stern warnings against poaching, emphasizing that it is illegal to kill wildlife for consumption or sale.

On his part, the investigation team’s operation leader, Colonel John Chol urged South Sudanese to preserve this wealth.

“Regarding the killing of buffaloes, I would like to tell my fellow citizens of South Sudan that this is our wealth and we must preserve this wealth represented by wildlife.”

