Wildlife Ministry distributes seized game meat to local institutions

The Ministry of Wildlife distributed hundreds of kilograms of confiscated game meat to several institutions, including the Juba orphanage, a military hospital, and Juba Central Prison, this past weekend.

The meat was seized earlier this year during raids targeting poachers operating in parks and nature reserves.

Dozens of suspects have been arrested, with several already prosecuted. The Wildlife Authorities have also confiscated multiple vehicles used to transport the illegal meat from protected areas to consumer zones.

During the presentation of the donated meat, Colonel John Chuol, the commander of the operations unit, emphasized the importance of this initiative in supporting food security at these institutions.

He further appealed to both security forces and the public to actively participate in wildlife conservation efforts.

As Colonel Chol stated, “Today we distributed the exhibits and seized items taken from the accused poachers. The meat that we are donating comes from criminals who were tried, and I appeal to citizens, the security forces, and institutions like the army, police, security services, fire departments, and prisons to contribute to preventing poaching. The protection of wildlife is a collective responsibility, and together we can ensure the security of these animals.”

The distribution was welcomed by Major General Joseph Benjamin, director of Juba Central Prison, and Brigadier General Chep Chuot Chep, the director of Juba Military Hospital.

Both officers highlighted the importance of the distribution, especially given the current food shortages their institutions are facing.

“The donation came at the right time, and we are truly grateful,” said a spokesperson. “This hospital and the inmates here were in urgent need of the services provided, and we appreciate the government’s efforts in supporting us.”

Lawyer Santo Daniel, discussing the legal aspects of distributing the seized game meat, supported the Ministry of Wildlife’s actions, confirming that such distributions serve the public interest.

“The law permits the use of valuable seized items like game meat, skins, and tusks for public benefit rather than their destruction,” he explained. “However, items that harm society, such as drugs or counterfeit currency, must be destroyed.”

Lawyer Daniel continued, “The Ministry of Wildlife’s decision to distribute seized game meat to institutions like Juba Prison, the military hospital, and the orphanage is entirely in line with the law, as it serves the public good.”

Share with friends: Facebook twitter