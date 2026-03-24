Wildlife authorities confiscate bushmeat, arrest two in Juba

Wildlife authorities in Juba have confiscated two vehicles transporting illegal bushmeat from Jonglei State.

According to Colonel John Adio, the operation commander of wildlife forces, two women believed to be transporting the meat from Bor town were arrested.

Col. Adio said protecting wildlife is a shared responsibility. He called on other security agencies, including the police and army, to support enforcement efforts, stressing that the fight against illegal wildlife trade concerns all citizens. He spoke on SSBC yesterday.

“Operations personnel apprehended two Arab women coming from the city of Bor carrying wildlife meat. My message to the other security forces police and army is that we need your assistance in supporting our work; this matter concerns us all,” Adio said.

Meanwhile, the Assistant Director for Administration and Finance in the Ministry of Wildlife, Conservation and Tourism, Lieutenant General Martin Ring, urged the public to reduce the killing of wild animals.

He warned that excessive hunting for commercial purposes threatens biodiversity and undermines the country’s natural heritage.

He said those caught will face up to two years in prison and fines for offenses such as poaching, trafficking, or possession of wildlife products.

“If you were to kill two or three of these animals for food, that would be acceptable. But killing them for sale is not allowed. This is not good behavior; it is the destruction of the country’s resources,” General Maring said.

“I urge those who commit this act to be patriotic, because anyone who kills a large number of animals for sale will be arrested, their possession confiscated, and they will be prosecuted. Therefore, I urge citizens to reduce the killing of wild animals to minimize the country’s losses in its wildlife,” he added.

Last month, wildlife authorities also arrested several suspects and impounded a government vehicle found transporting more than 700 kilograms of bushmeat in a separate case.

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