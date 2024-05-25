25th May 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Humanitarian | News   |   Widow set to start own business after receiving charity donation

Widow set to start own business after receiving charity donation

Author: Charles Wote | Published: 1 hour ago

Enock Malet of Mayang Disability Foundation (L) and Pastor Ellie Sworo of Glory Baptist Church posed for a photo with Celerina Denya after delivering her business items on 23rd May 2024. (Photo: Charles Wote/Eye Radio)

Mayang Disability Foundation has donated 20 sacks of charcoal and 50 kilograms of sugar to a widow in order to start a business, after she appealed for assistance in a story on Eye Radio.

Celerina Denya, a 40-year-old widow, appealed to well-wishers on 7th May 2024, to support her with a wheelchair to facilitate her 20-year-old paralyzed son.

She said she had no option but to carry her son on her back to health facilities whenever he is sick.

Two days after the story, a group of well-wishers intervened and supported Denya with a wheelchair worth $245, a Tecno phone, money and pledged many other items.

Enock Malet of Mayang Disability Foundation, announced yet another donation of 20 sacks of charcoal and a bag of sugar to enable Denya start a business and sustain her livelihoods.

“I have brought 20 bags of charcoal, plus one bag of sugar. This mom is vulnerable and in need of help,” Malet said.

“Instead of asking for help every now and then, that is why we decided to buy for her this charcoal and sugar so that she can go on with her small business so that she can sustain herself.”

Mr. Malet further said that the new intervention will discourage the widow from depending on brewing alcoholic but instead embark on real business.

“When we came here two weeks back, we found her doing this alcoholic business, in which nowadays in Juba, to deal with alcohol business is too dangerous.”

“As we brought this charcoal, it will be a good business for her to avoid inconvenience which can happen here. It is good to continue with charcoal business and all of us who came here, we have discouraged her not to continue with brewing alcohol.”

Meanwhile, the pastor in charge of Glory Baptist Church in Juba, provided 2 mattress, four bedsheets, and 2 mosquito nets her son, 20-year-old Lawrence Swaka, who is paralyzed.

Pastor Ellie Sworo said after the visit, he discussed her needs were beyond the wheel chair.

“The initial need that she has requested was a wheelchair for Swaka so that she can be able to move him around, but when we came last time, we realized that there are other things that are missing.”

“Today on behalf of Glory Baptist Church, we have brought two mattresses here, one will be for Swaka and the other one can be for the mother.”

“We also brought two mosquito nets and we also brought four bedsheets which are four pairs of bedsheets so these are just a very little support that we are brining for this family.”

For her part, Celerina Denya, expressed her happiness on receiving the “generous” support.

She said the items will support her business, uplift her living standard and enable her to provide for the family.

“I am very happy because since my husband died in 2014, I have not received items like these because I been embracing this suffering for all this time up to now, I thank God for this support.”

“I will sell this charcoal and if it improves, I will buy food for the family. I will also sell the charcoal and if I get the profit, I will buy food and if the children are sick, I will pay their medical bill and I will go and purchase others to make the business running.”

 

 

Popular Stories
Govt launches subsidized food stores in Juba 1

Govt launches subsidized food stores in Juba

Published Tuesday, May 21, 2024

SSPDF, NAS confirm confrontation in Magwi County 2

SSPDF, NAS confirm confrontation in Magwi County

Published Wednesday, May 22, 2024

IGAD predicts week of record rainfall in South Sudan 3

IGAD predicts week of record rainfall in South Sudan

Published Tuesday, May 21, 2024

South Sudan to build first ever museum before 2025: Official 4

South Sudan to build first ever museum before 2025: Official

Published Monday, May 20, 2024

Govt now depends on taxes after oil export crumbled: Chuang 5

Govt now depends on taxes after oil export crumbled: Chuang

Published Tuesday, May 21, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Polataka, a national sanctuary for the Red Army

Published 30 mins ago

Widow set to start own business after receiving charity donation

Published 1 hour ago

Security officer killed in ambush targeting NCA convoy in Pibor

Published 3 hours ago

13 women and children rescued from traffickers in Pibor

Published 6 hours ago

Cabinet approves $9 million for basketball team participation in Paris Olympics

Published 6 hours ago

Warrap recruits 180 ‘strong’ cattle keepers as community police

Published 7 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
25th May 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!