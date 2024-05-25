Widow set to start own business after receiving charity donation

Mayang Disability Foundation has donated 20 sacks of charcoal and 50 kilograms of sugar to a widow in order to start a business, after she appealed for assistance in a story on Eye Radio.

Celerina Denya, a 40-year-old widow, appealed to well-wishers on 7th May 2024, to support her with a wheelchair to facilitate her 20-year-old paralyzed son.

She said she had no option but to carry her son on her back to health facilities whenever he is sick.

Two days after the story, a group of well-wishers intervened and supported Denya with a wheelchair worth $245, a Tecno phone, money and pledged many other items.

Enock Malet of Mayang Disability Foundation, announced yet another donation of 20 sacks of charcoal and a bag of sugar to enable Denya start a business and sustain her livelihoods.

“I have brought 20 bags of charcoal, plus one bag of sugar. This mom is vulnerable and in need of help,” Malet said.

“Instead of asking for help every now and then, that is why we decided to buy for her this charcoal and sugar so that she can go on with her small business so that she can sustain herself.”

Mr. Malet further said that the new intervention will discourage the widow from depending on brewing alcoholic but instead embark on real business.

“When we came here two weeks back, we found her doing this alcoholic business, in which nowadays in Juba, to deal with alcohol business is too dangerous.”

“As we brought this charcoal, it will be a good business for her to avoid inconvenience which can happen here. It is good to continue with charcoal business and all of us who came here, we have discouraged her not to continue with brewing alcohol.”

Meanwhile, the pastor in charge of Glory Baptist Church in Juba, provided 2 mattress, four bedsheets, and 2 mosquito nets her son, 20-year-old Lawrence Swaka, who is paralyzed.

Pastor Ellie Sworo said after the visit, he discussed her needs were beyond the wheel chair.

“The initial need that she has requested was a wheelchair for Swaka so that she can be able to move him around, but when we came last time, we realized that there are other things that are missing.”

“Today on behalf of Glory Baptist Church, we have brought two mattresses here, one will be for Swaka and the other one can be for the mother.”

“We also brought two mosquito nets and we also brought four bedsheets which are four pairs of bedsheets so these are just a very little support that we are brining for this family.”

For her part, Celerina Denya, expressed her happiness on receiving the “generous” support.

She said the items will support her business, uplift her living standard and enable her to provide for the family.

“I am very happy because since my husband died in 2014, I have not received items like these because I been embracing this suffering for all this time up to now, I thank God for this support.”

“I will sell this charcoal and if it improves, I will buy food for the family. I will also sell the charcoal and if I get the profit, I will buy food and if the children are sick, I will pay their medical bill and I will go and purchase others to make the business running.”

