Why South Sudanese must not align political support along tribal lines

JUBA, 28 March, (Eye Radio) – A renowned analyst has urged South Sudanese citizens to resist the urge to rally behind government officials solely because of tribal and communal affiliations amidst rising political tensions in the country.

Andrea Mach Mabior, a Political Commentator, warns that aligning political support along tribal lines hinders nation’s progress towards inclusive governance.

He emphasized the importance of prioritizing shared values and collective interests over narrow identities.

“Our citizens are part of this problem because if someone is removed from the government, the entire community will not be happy,” Mach said, speaking on Eye Radio’s Sundown Show on Thursday.

“Our leaders think that to form a government, you must bring tribes and communities into the government. And this is the idea in our head now.”

“If I am from a Dinka or Azande, if nobody is from my tribes in the government, then I must fight. Government is not meant for tribes. Government is composed of political parties.”

He said the government is supported to comprise “people who are highly qualified. Not anybody who is fighting should be in the government.”

“We have been saying this, that government is not a union of tribes. It’s not an association of tribes that you bring Dinka and bring Nuer and bring Shilluk here. What about the rest of the 64 tribes?”

He said South Sudan should have a more enlightened approach to politics, and urges citizens to engage nations-building rather than allowing tribal loyalties to dictate their choices.

“If this is how we are going to govern South Sudan, then the future is not promising to our people. We need to go back to ask ourselves, why did we fight the Arabs in the first place? To have a country that is for everybody.”

“A country free of corruption, a country free of tribalism, a country free of poverty. This is why we went to Bush. We got our independence, but people are still suffering as if we don’t have a new nation.”

“It is time for us to enjoy the fruits of our independence. You improve economy, unify all these forces, and we can have a prosperous, peaceful South Sudan.”

