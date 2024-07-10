10th July 2024
Why Eye Media CEO urges youth to embrace education & entrepreneurship

Why Eye Media CEO urges youth to embrace education & entrepreneurship

Author: Reporter | Published: 4 hours ago

Eye Media Chief Execute Officer Stephen Omiri|10-07-2024

The Chief Executive Officer of Eye Media has called on South Sudanese youth to embrace education and do business to empower themselves economically.

Stephen Omiri was one of the guests of honor invited by Thomas Aban Kur Band during South Sudan’s Independence Day celebrations on Tuesday.

Speaking to thousands of South Sudanese in Juba on Tuesday, he encouraged youth to view education and entrepreneurship as two crucial keys to liberating themselves from poverty and lack.

“What I would like to say is that, let us take education with the seriousness it deserves. Let us take our children to school because economic wars are fought with education.

“Secondly, let us go to the market and do business because when you don’t have money, you are seen as a poor person, and nobody respects you, he said, adding that “If we have these two things, we will be strong because we have education and money.”

Omiri, a certified accountant with an expertise on business entrepreneurship and media said, the Independence Day is significant in a nation’s history.

He went on to urge artists to unite and compose songs that unify people and promote South Sudan’s rich cultural heritage, citing the power of music and art can transcends boundaries and unite people.

He added that music uniquely bridges divides, fosters understanding, and brings people together in a shared experience of beauty and creativity.

Omiri told South Sudanese to celebrate the independence of their artistic spirit and collective commitment to creating a brighter future for the arts in South Sudan.’

 

 

