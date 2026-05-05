“Where is the Bill?”: Advocates question Ministry on Anti-GBV progress

Advocacy groups are seeking information on the status of the Anti-Gender-Based Violence (GBV) Bill following a meeting with the Ministry of Gender, Child, and Social Welfare.

The engagement, conducted under the Justice for Her campaign, involved young women leaders, civil society organizations, and youth advocates.

Participants questioned whether the legislation remains with the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs. Josephine Chandiru, Executive Director of Global Voices Organization, stated that eight young women attended the meeting to demand answers.

She noted that the delay leaves women and girls without legal protection and called for the immediate enactment of the bill. “The young woman wants to know where the bill is,” Chandiru said. “We are here to call for the enactment of the Anti-GBV bill after knowing its whereabouts. The bill is overdue.”

The Ministry of Gender, Child, and Social Welfare, Nuna Rhoda Rudolph, stated that the government views the bill as a priority to strengthen prevention, protection, and survivor access to justice. She acknowledged that legal reform requires consultation and consensus but noted the need for progress alongside the Ministry of Justice.

“No nation can achieve peace and progress while violence continues to undermine the safety and potential of its citizens,” Rudolph said. “The proposed bill remains a national priority.”

Stakeholders stated they will continue to apply pressure until the bill becomes law. They cited the role of the legislation in ensuring safety and rights for women and girls.

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