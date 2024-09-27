When was the last time you visited a dentist?

A dental specialist is encouraging South Sudanese to visit dentists for a check-up at least every six months to avoid tooth-related health problems.



Dr. Mabior Ring Bol, the President of the South Sudan Dental Association, said the most common dental health issue is dental caries or decay, which he attributes to sugar.

Dr. Mabior, who works at a dental clinic in Juba, explains that when a patient experiences a toothache, it should be a cause for an alarm, as this may indicate an issue that could lead to infections and complications.

“The most common dental health issue is dental caries, which starts as a pain. If we delay it, sometimes it can cause infection,” he said on Eye Radio’s Mother and Child Care Program.

“Also, it can spread to other systems and get some complications. So, if there’s pain, simply it’s the first alert for the patient to feel there is a major concern or there is a big problem that’s going to happen.”

According to Mabior, taking pain relievers is not a solution. He rather said seeking treatment from a dental clinic is the better option.

He also urges people to avoid sugary items, including sweet drinks, cakes, sugar, and sweet beverages.

Dr. Mabior attributed sugary foods as the main cause of various dental issues, including pain that could lead to infections to the teeth.

“Sometimes people take pain relief, and when the pain subsides, the problem stops in that area, but you need treatment. Treatment can be done with a dental clinic.”

“Or you can visit a dentist, so you can find out the problem, yeah. There’s a different cause of the pain in dental. A lack of dental attention, like every checkup.”

“You’re supposed to go every three to six months. See a dentist, and then you can take your test. If you don’t do that, and then there’s some measures you have to follow, like brushing, and then avoid the snacks, you know, sugars, all these things. You know, if you avoid them, you can just keep the teeth healthy. So, sugar is the most common cause of that.”

Additionally, Dr. Mabior advises that for good dental hygiene, people should brush twice a day. He also notes that selecting proper toothbrush and toothpaste is crucial for protecting dental health.

“We recommend brushing at least twice a day, in the morning and evening. However, there is a technique to brushing.”

“Choosing the right toothbrush and toothpaste can significantly protect your teeth. Different toothbrushes have different functions; some are designed for whitening, while others help prevent caries. The type of toothpaste you select is also important for protecting dental health.”

“Using a hard toothbrush may seem effective, but it can actually harm the teeth by causing cracks. Therefore, we advise using a medium-bristle toothbrush, rather than one that is too hard.”

Dr. Mabior noted that in the community, it is common for families to share toothpaste, including children, which he says is not advisable.

He explains that children’s toothpaste contains a lower quantity of fluoride compared to adult toothpaste, which is why kids should have their own separate toothpaste.

“In our community, you often find families using one toothpaste for everyone, including children and the elderly. This is wrong because children’s toothpaste has a lower quantity of fluoride compared to that for adults.”

“In adult toothpaste, it is written 1,450 PPM, while for kids, it is 350-500. That’s why we advise that children use a different toothpaste.”

The dental expert also called on mothers to take care of their children’s dental health.

He advised parents to teach kids good brushing techniques, adding that they should avoid habits that can lead to tooth cavities in their children.

“The first piece of advice is to take care of your children’s dental health. You need to teach them how to brush properly.”

“Mothers should ensure that when their children go to school in the morning, they take their toothbrush and toothpaste and brush their teeth well. It’s important to teach them good brushing techniques.”

“Additionally, some mothers give their children bottles of milk, juice, or soda overnight, which can negatively affect their teeth. These habits can lead to cavities and impact permanent teeth later on. That’s why it’s essential to break these habits.”

