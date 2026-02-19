WFP scales up food aid in Jonglei amid conflict, hunger

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) is stepping up emergency food distributions in Jonglei state as escalating conflict forces thousands to flee their homes.

The agency plans to reach half a million people in areas affected by violence, where hunger is approaching catastrophic levels. Many of the newly displaced families are receiving assistance for the first time since the conflict began.

“People in Jonglei were already struggling after severe flooding destroyed their homes and livelihoods; now they are forced to flee, risking their lives,” said Adham Effendi, WFP’s acting Country Director in South Sudan.

“This is a critical turning point to expand efforts and ensure aid is urgently delivered where it’s needed most.”

Conflict and insecurity have displaced 280,000 people this month alone, disrupting markets, agriculture, and basic services.

WFP’s operations, including road convoys and air deliveries, have been hampered, with some activities temporarily suspended following the killing of a contractor in Nasir, Upper Nile State.

Despite these challenges, WFP is using river routes to deliver food rations and nutrition support to displaced families and host communities.

The agency says it urgently requires USD 341 million to assist approximately 4.2 million people across South Sudan in 2026.

