WFP aid worker shot dead in Nasir County compound attack

Author: Diko D Andrew | Published: 3 hours ago

Carefully packaged food parcels drop from a WFP plane onto a designated release zone in a remote area of South Sudan, where a ground team ensures safety and coordinates distribution. Photos: WFP/Samantha Reinders

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) — A World Food Programme (WFP) humanitarian aid worker was shot and killed during an early-morning attack on a relief compound in Nasir County on Tuesday, sparking a manhunt for the perpetrator.

Speaking to Eye Radio on Wednesday, February 18, the Relief and Rehabilitation Commission (RRC) in Nasir confirmed the death in a formal letter, describing the incident as a “tragic loss” for vulnerable communities who rely on the vital aid coordinated by the deceased.

According to the RRC, the attack occurred at approximately 5:00 AM. The suspect, reportedly under the influence of drugs, breached a humanitarian compound before opening fire.

In a statement to Eye Radio, Changkuoth Wiyual, the Acting Director of the RRC in Nasir County, detailed the moments leading up to the tragedy:

“The incident occurred around 5:00 AM yesterday. The attacker, described as a drug addict, entered the UN compound and fired at a guard, who managed to escape. The suspect then shot the airdrop coordinator, a Kenyan national. Local authorities and the Commissioner are currently working together to track down the suspect and bring him to justice.”

Efforts to reach the World Food Programme for an official statement were unsuccessful, as phone calls to their office went unanswered at the time of publication.

The RRC acknowledged the immense sacrifices made by humanitarian workers operating under high-pressure conditions in South Sudan. The Commission extended its deepest sympathies to the victim’s family and the broader WFP team.

While authorities have launched a manhunt to locate and arrest the suspect, the RRC noted that the general situation in Nasir remains calm. Security forces have been deployed to monitor the area and ensure the safety of both residents and aid personnel.

