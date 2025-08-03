3rd August 2025

Western Equatoria Speaker condemns killing of education official

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 5 hours ago

Rt. Hon. Anna Tuna Richard, the Speaker of the Western Equatoria State Legislative Assembly - Courtesy

YAMBIO, WESTERN EQUATORIA (Eye Radio) — The Speaker of the Western Equatoria State Legislative Assembly, Anna Tuna Richard, has condemned the killing of Peter Mbia, the Director-General of the Ministry of Education, who was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Yambio on Saturday.

Speaking to Eye Radio, Speaker Tuna confirmed that Mbia was fatally shot at his home in Napere on Saturday evening, August 2, 2025.

“On behalf of the State Legislative Assembly, we would like to condemn such a barbaric act on our people,” Tuna stated. She elaborated that three armed men tied Mbia down and shot him with 15 bullets. His body was taken to the hospital before being released to his family.

According to Tuna, the acting governor of Western Equatoria State rushed to the scene immediately after the incident and dispatched security personnel, but it was too late.

The Speaker directed her message to the “sons and daughters” of Western Equatoria, urging them to choose dialogue over violence.

“If someone is having a problem with another, let them bring the issue to the table instead of taking a life,” she said. “This cannot help us in Western Equatoria. It is only we, the people of Western Equatoria, who can bring peace. No one from outside can bring peace to us.”

Tuna concluded by urging “all the criminals and rebels” to come forward for dialogue to resolve any issues peacefully. She called the death of such a high-calibre person “very unfortunate” for the state.

The incident highlights the ongoing insecurity in Western Equatoria State, which has been plagued by local conflicts, armed clashes, and escalating violence, severely impacting civilians, including women and children.

Western Equatoria Speaker condemns killing of education official

