Western Equatoria sends 41 suspected Mpox samples to Juba

Author: Baria Johnson | Published: 56 minutes ago

Mpox patient presenting rash symptoms - Courtesy

The Western Equatoria State Minister of Health, James Abdalla Arona, has confirmed that 41 suspected Mpox samples from Yambio, Ezo, and Tambura counties have been sent to the national laboratory in Juba for confirmation.

Speaking to reporters, Minister Arona said the suspected cases were reported between January and March 2026. He also provided an update on the six previously confirmed Mpox patients at Yambio County Hospital.

“The positive cases in Yambio County Hospital remain six and from the six one patient passed away on the 2nd of February as I told you last time,” Arona said.

“The number of suspected cases is now 41 from three counties: Yambio, Tambura and Ezo. We are still waiting for the results. The suspected cases are from January, February and March. Those in the isolation center are still under medication and no new deaths have been recorded.”

The Minister emphasized that the patients in isolation are receiving proper treatment, and there have been no additional fatalities since the February 2 death.

The move to forward samples to the national laboratory aims to confirm diagnoses and guide appropriate public health responses.

Western Equatoria authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, urging the public to remain vigilant and report any suspected Mpox symptoms promptly.

