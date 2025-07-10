Western Equatoria leader moves office to troubled Tambura County

The Acting Governor of Western Equatoria State has announced he will relocate his office to Tambura County in a bid to de-escalate the ongoing tensions and violence in the area.

Daniel Badagbu Rimbasa, made the announcement during the commemorations of the Independence Day anniversary on Wednesday.

Rimba says this decision aims to restore peace and stability in Tambura, which has recently witnessed renewed killings and insecurity in several payams and bomas.

“Tambura is now my top priority. I have decided to shift my entire office operations to Tambura to monitor and respond to the situation firsthand. Enough is enough, Western Equatoria must enjoy peace in all ten counties,” Rimbasa declared.

The top official in rather an unusual approach, said he is now placing part of the responsibility for security in the hands of the community, particularly the youth, women, and traditional leaders.

He urged the civilians to provide timely information about security threats to organised forces to enable swift response.

“I want to surrender the security of this town to the headmen. You know the people, you govern them in the residential areas,” he said.

“Provide us with information and this power for security is handed to you so that you can coordinate with the organized forces to make sure Yambio is safe,” he added.

The state leader called on those carrying arms to abandon violence and return home to participate in the development of the state.

Tambura County has been grappling with ethnic violence that has killed more than 400 civilians since 2021.

In recent times, the violence has shifted to targeted killing along the ethnic lines.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter