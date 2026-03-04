Western Equatoria lawmakers seek review of Ambororo pastoralist MoU

Lawmakers from Western Equatoria State have asked Governor Daniel Badagbu Rimbasa to review a previously signed Memorandum of Understanding on the activities of Ambororo pastoralists, citing rising insecurity in parts of the state.

The document, reportedly endorsed by the former state administration, was presented to the Governor during a meeting in Yambio by a parliamentary delegation led by Speaker Rt. Ann Tuna Richard.

Addressing the Governor, Speaker Tuna said Parliament had not been consulted about the agreement.

“Without the notice of Parliament, we did not know anything about this document, but we found our way and we are not happy about it because Ambororo, first of all, want to invade the land of Western Equatoria,” she said.

The Speaker accused armed pastoralist groups of being linked to violence in several areas, including Bangasu Payam of Yambio County and Madebe.

“Ambororo are killing our people. They killed youth in Bangasu Payam of Yambio County. They also killed some youth in Madebe,” she said.

“They are also spreading their medicine in the fish ponds where our people are fishing and killing all the fish. So, they are really affecting our people. Their presence is affecting our people in Western Equatoria.”

She further cited an incident in Nigeria, where six members of one family were reportedly killed, forcing residents of Nadiangere to flee into the bush.

“But as government, nothing was done about it. No one has gone there up to now,” Tuna added.

The Speaker also pointed to displacement in Mundiri East County, alleging that houses were burned and property looted, leaving residents to seek refuge in churches or flee to Mundiri West and Luwi.

Responding to the concerns, Governor Rimbasa assured the delegation that his administration would not uphold any arrangement that threatens the lives or wellbeing of citizens.

He pledged to examine the agreement and ensure that the interests of local communities are protected.

The lawmakers urged the state government to pursue lawful and peaceful solutions, emphasizing the need for a comprehensive review of the Memorandum of Understanding to safeguard security and stability across Western Equatoria State.

