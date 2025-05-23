23rd May 2025
Western Equatoria lawmaker killed in road ambush – Official

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 20 mins ago

Map of Western Equatoria State. | Courtesy.

Authorities in Western Equatoria State have confirmed the killing of state lawmaker Cross Bazia in a deadly road ambush on Thursday in Tombura County.

According to State Police Commissioner, Major General Phillip Madut Tong, the late MP was traveling by motorcycle from Nagero to Tambura when he and two companions were ambushed by unknown gunmen in a remote area.

“Hon. Cross Bazia died on the spot, while one of the men sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and is currently receiving medical treatment,” said Maj. Gen. Madut in an interview with Eye Radio. A third rider reportedly escaped unharmed.

The police delayed collecting a statement from the injured survivor due to his medical condition, but a detective has since recorded his testimony. A police unit has been deployed to the scene, and an investigation is underway.

While some community members suggest the attack may be ethnically motivated, citing underlying tensions between the Balanda and Zande communities, the police are treating the incident strictly as a criminal matter.

“We view it as a crime and are focused on identifying and arresting the perpetrators,” said Maj. Gen. Madut. He urged members of the public with relevant information to come forward.

The murder of MP Cross Bazia adds to a growing number of road ambushes reported in Western Equatoria State. Since January 2025, at least ten incidents have been recorded along major roads, including the Yambio–Maridi, Yambio–Tambura, and Nzara–Ezo corridors.

On March 26, Boda Boda riders raised alarms after four people, including a motorcyclist, were killed in an attack along the Nzara–Ringasi Road.

With insecurity rising, local communities are calling on state and national authorities to bolster road safety measures, particularly in remote areas where police presence is limited.

