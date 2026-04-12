Western Equatoria Governor bans Ambororo from markets, launches murder probe

The Governor of Western Equatoria State Badagbu Daniel Rimbasa has issued two orders to address rising insecurity linked to the presence of Ambororo pastoralists in the state.

This follows an incident in which Ambororo pastoralists reportedly killed a National Security officer and a Boma chief from Iggi Boma, located in Nabanga Payam.

The directives, signed in Yambio on April 10, include a total ban on trade with the pastoralist group and the formation of a high-level committee to investigate recent civilian killings.

Under State Order No. 01/2026, Ambororo pastoralists are prohibited from entering any market across the ten counties of Western Equatoria. The order also bars residents from entering the bush to conduct trade with the group.

The governor warned that any individual found violating the directive will face severe legal consequences, including a fine of up to 5,000,000 South Sudanese Pounds, imprisonment for a minimum of six months, and confiscation of any goods involved in the illegal trade.

Governor Daniel has directed county commissioners and security organs—including the police, National Security Service, and the Criminal Investigation Department (CID)—to ensure immediate and full enforcement of the ban.

In a separate move, State Order No. 02/2026 established an investigation committee to probe the recent killing of civilians in Ibba County. These deaths have been reportedly linked to Ambororo groups operating in the area.

The committee is chaired by the State Advisor on Legal Affairs, with the Police Commissioner serving as deputy chairperson. Other members include representatives from the Human Rights Commission, the National Security Service, and the State Legislative Assembly.

The committee is tasked with establishing the facts of the incident and must submit a detailed report with recommendations to the Governor’s Office within seven days.

State authorities emphasized that these measures are necessary to restore law and order and to prevent further violence against unarmed civilians. The governor’s office stated that the protection of residents remains the top priority as the state manages the security challenges posed by the migratory pastoralists.

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