Western embassies urge South Sudan leaders to calm tension in Nasir, Ulang

The Embassies of US, Canada, France, Germany, Norway, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands have called on South Sudan government to deescalate conflict and tension in Nasir and Ulang counties.

In recent weeks, tension escalated in Upper Nile State following the army’s move to deploy new forces to Nasir and Ulang counties allegedly to replace troops that have been stationed in the areas for many years.

The decision saw local youth commonly known as White Army mobilizing against the deployment, which they perceive as gearing towards the forceful disarmament of the civil population.

In a joint statement on February 28, the diplomatic missions said they are concerned about clashes in Nasir and what they describe as the risks of increased violence in Upper State.

“We are convinced that Juba-based leaders from all parties including the SPLM-IG and SPLM-IO have the ability to deescalate the situation in a responsible and peaceful manner,” the statement said.

The Western embassies urged South Sudan’s leaders forming the transitional government to resolve tension through dialogue.

