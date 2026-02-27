Western embassies urge govt to prosecute soldiers involved in killing of 16 civilians

A coalition of Western diplomatic missions in South Sudan has called for an immediate ceasefire and the prosecution of soldiers involved in the killing of 16 civilians in Jonglei State’s Ayod County. While the Jonglei State government condemned the attack and reported that arrests have been made, the SSPDF has not yet confirmed or denied the incident.

In a joint statement issued by the European Union and the embassies of Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Japan, the Netherlands, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States, diplomats identified February 21, 2026, as the date of the killings.

The diplomatic body expressed grave concern over the incident, which occurred amid reports of ongoing hostilities in northern Jonglei between government forces, the SPLM/A-IO, and allied White Army forces.

The statement characterized the deliberate killing of women and children as a significant violation of human rights and the spirit of the peace agreement.

“We describe these killings as a massacre of civilians,” the joint statement read, urging the South Sudanese government to ensure that the perpetrators are held accountable in a transparent legal process.

The embassies further called on all warring parties in the region to cease hostilities immediately to prevent further loss of innocent lives.

The move puts increased pressure on the national government to address discipline within the ranks of the SSPDF as the country navigates a volatile security landscape in the lead-up to the election roadmap.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter