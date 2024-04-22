Western embassies urge gov’t to cease imposed taxes on humanitarian aid

Western Embassies in Juba are urging the transitional government to halt newly imposed taxes and fees on humanitarian aid immediately.

In a statement seen by Eye Radio, the embassies of Canada, the European Union, France, Germany, Japan, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States express concern over the imposed costs hindering humanitarian aid efforts in South Sudan.

The Western embassies cited examples of current efforts to impose costs on humanitarian assistance, including the ePetroleum Accreditation Permit, customs fees, and charges, the electronic cargo tracking note, laboratory tests on food rations, and security escort fees.

The embassies stated that attempts contradict international practice and South Sudanese law.

They emphasized that international conventions dictate exemptions for entities such as the United Nations, its specialized agencies, diplomatic missions, and other international donors, along with their contractors, grantees, and implementing partners in South Sudan from such taxes.

These exemptions cover excise duties, customs duties, and fees, as well as any other taxes, charges, and fees levied on goods and services directly associated with diplomatic missions or projects funded by donors.

They argued that the imposition of such costs by the transitional government diverts life-saving aid away from those in dire need.

In their statement, the embassies emphasized the importance of the transitional government to lessen the costs and risks encountered by those striving to deliver humanitarian aid to the populace.

