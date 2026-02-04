Western E. state confirms first Mpox-related death as cases rise to four

Health authorities in Western Equatoria State have confirmed the first death linked to Mpox in Yambio County, as the total number of confirmed cases in the state has risen to four.

The State Minister of Health, James Abdallah Arona, said the deceased patient was admitted to Yambio State Hospital after testing positive for Mpox, with laboratory confirmation later received from Juba.

“Unfortunately, the patient who tested positive for Mpox and was admitted to Yambio State Hospital has passed away,” Minister Arona said.

According to the Minister, three cases have been confirmed in Ezo County, while one case was recorded in Yambio County, bringing the total number of infections in the state to four.

Speaking to Eye Radio, Minister Arona said the Ministry of Health has stepped up public awareness campaigns in affected areas to prevent further spread of the disease.

“Yesterday we conducted meetings with our partners, and again this morning, to prepare awareness activities for the public in Yambio and Ezo counties,” Arona said.

“We have also met with our health staff so that information teams can move around central areas to inform communities and create awareness.”

He added that committees have been formed to engage the public through local media and community outreach.

“We have already organized committees to go on talk shows on Yambio FM and Anita FM,” he said.

“Our teams are also moving around areas where the positive cases were identified — three in Ezo and one in Yambio — making a total of four cases.”

The Ministry of Health has warned that Mpox spreads mainly through close physical contact and has urged residents to report symptoms early and cooperate with health teams working on the ground.

Health authorities say surveillance and response efforts will continue as they work to contain the outbreak in Western Equatoria State.

