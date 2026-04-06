Western Bahr el Ghazal prepares police force ahead of 2026 elections

Authorities in Western Bahr el Ghazal State have begun preparations to strengthen security ahead of the general elections expected in December 2026.

State police spokesperson Lt. Col. Santino Udhuol said the state police command has been directed by the Juba general headquarters to train 1,000 professional officers to support and secure the electoral process.

“We are training our police personnel ready to receive the coming general election in December 2026. And so far the general headquarters has directed the state police command to train 1,000 professional police to be ready to cover the electoral process that is scheduled for us in December 2026,” he said.

The preparations come as President Salva Kiir maintains that South Sudan will hold the elections as planned, while regional peace guarantors have warned that credible polls will depend on consensus, legal reforms, and adequate preparations.

Lt. Col. Udhuol added that the police are focusing on ensuring that officers are properly trained and deployed to maintain safety and stability during the electoral period.

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