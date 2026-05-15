Western Bahr el Ghazal police ban random shooting on SPLA Day

Authorities in Western Bahr el Ghazal State have warned against random shooting during the SPLA Day celebrations, saying those who violate the law will face severe punishment.

Lt. Col. Santino Udhol Mayen, the state police spokesperson, said the ban on random shooting is part of security measures aimed at ensuring safety and order during the commemoration of SPLA Day.

He said security personnel remain on high alert and standby to maintain law and order, protect lives and property, and ensure the safety of citizens throughout the celebration period.

“I wish to inform the general public that comprehensive security arrangements have been put in place to ensure a peaceful and successful commemoration of the SPLA Day celebration in Wau and surrounding areas. All organised forces have been fully deployed and remain on high alert and standby to maintain law and order, protect lives and property, and guarantee the safety of citizens throughout the celebration period,” he said.

Lt. Col. Mayen warned the public against random shooting and any unlawful use of firearms during the celebrations, stressing that such acts are strictly prohibited.

“The state police service strongly warns against random shooting, any form of unlawful celebration, and any illegal discharge of firearms during the celebration. Such acts are strictly prohibited, and anyone found violating the law will face legal action accordingly,” he said.

He further called on residents to celebrate responsibly, cooperate with security agencies, and report any suspicious activities to the nearest authorities.

SPLA Day is commemorated annually on 16 May across South Sudan in remembrance of the founding of the Sudan People’s Liberation Army (SPLA).

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