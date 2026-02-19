Western, allied Embassies condemn killing of humanitarian workers in South Sudan

Several Western embassies, alongside the Embassies of Japan and Kenya and the Delegation of the European Union to South Sudan, have condemned the recent killings of three humanitarian workers in separate incidents across the Upper Nile region in February alone.

In a joint press statement issued Thursday, the diplomatic missions described the attacks as “heinous” and called on the transitional government to take urgent action to protect aid workers and restore peace.

The statement follows a series of deadly incidents targeting humanitarian personnel across the country in February alone.

According to the embassies, on February 7, a staff member of a national organization implementing projects supported by UNICEF was killed in Baliet County.

They further noted that on the morning of February 16, a World Food Programme (WFP) private contractor working as a Drop Zone Coordinator was murdered in Ngueny, Nasir County of Upper Nile State.

In a separate incident on February 13, armed assailants killed a nurse working with IMA World Health at his home in Wunbiem, Ayod County of Jonglei State.

“ The Embassies of Canada, France, Germany, Japan, Kenya, the Netherlands, Norway, the United Kingdom, and of the United States of America, as well as the Delegation of the European Union, condemn in the strongest terms the recent killings of humanitarian workers in South Sudan,” the statement partially reads.

Describing the attacks as unacceptable, the missions said:

“These heinous attacks on humanitarian workers are unacceptable, as are the high risks to which those seeking to help the South Sudanese people have long been exposed.”

The embassies called on the transitional government “to take immediate action to end the escalating conflict, prevent further targeting of humanitarian personnel, hold perpetrators accountable, and ensure the safety of those providing life-saving assistance to the South Sudanese people.”

They also renewed their appeal for peace, urging authorities to prioritize stability and prevent further violence.

“We renew our call for the transitional government to prioritize peace and take urgent steps to prevent further escalation of violence. We express our deepest condolences to the families and the colleagues of the victims,” the statement added.

South Sudan has witnessed repeated attacks on humanitarian workers over the years, making it one of the most fearful environments for aid operations globally.

