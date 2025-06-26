26th June 2025
WES launches strategic plan to end HIV infections by 2030

Authors: Lasuba Memo | Jackson Gaaniko | Published: 8 hours ago

Western Equatoria State officials during the launch of the state Strategic Plan to end new infections by 2030 - Jackson Gaaniko

The government of Western Equatoria State has launched its HIV/AIDS Strategic Plan aimed at achieving zero new HIV infections by the year 2030.

The launch, held in Yambio on Wednesday, was conducted under the theme: “Using Continuous Quality Improvement to Accelerate Western Equatoria State’s Progress in HIV Epidemic Control.”

Speaking during the event, Levi Leone Anihiniko, the state Health Management Information System (HMIS ) officer representing implementing partners working with AFNET, called on development actors to now shift more attention to Western Equatoria, which continues to record high HIV prevalence rates.

Sharing past data, he said Western Equatoria recorded 10,773 people living with HIV in 2020 and 10,520 in 2021, a trend that continued through 2024.

He added that despite efforts, the numbers remain concerning as they are still compiling data for 2025 figures due to be released in December.

The Chairperson of the State HIV/AIDS Commission, Mr. Henry Kenyi, emphasized the urgency of reaching the global target of ending HIV by 2030.

Kenyi called on the state government to demonstrate leadership by supporting the Ministry of Health and its partners in implementing the plan.

On his part, the Acting Governor of Western Equatoria State, Daniel Badagbu Rimbasa, called on the people to adopt a local approach rooted in ownership and responsibility.

The Acting Governor assured citizens that all the needed support is available while urging the communities to take charge of their health.

According to the South Sudan HIV/AIDS Commission, Western Equatoria State, alongside Lakes State, has the highest prevalence of the viral disease in the country.

Dr. Esterina Novello, Chairperson of the Commission, said in May that both Western Equatoria and Lakes states have 6.8 percentage, the highest rate receodred in the country.

