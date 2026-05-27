WES govt condemns incidents involving Ambororo, Terekeka herders

The Ministry of Information and Communications in Western Equatoria State has condemned recent violent incidents involving the nomadic tribe, Ambororo and cattle herders from Terekeka in different parts of the state, calling for peaceful coexistence among communities.

In a press release dated 25 May 2026, the ministry reported two separate incidents involving cattle herders, including killings and alleged attacks in different locations.

In the first incident, on 23 May 2026, suspected Ambororo cattle nomads allegedly killed one person in Diko Boma under Bangazio Payam under unclear circumstances. The statement noted that similar incidents had previously been reported in Karika and Ibba areas.

The government strongly condemned the killing, describing it as unacceptable and harmful to peace and stability in the region.

“As government of Western Equatoria State, we condemned this in the strongest terms possible,” the statement read.

In a separate incident on the same date, authorities reported an alleged attack involving Mundari cattle herders in Torolugu Boma, Mayiri Payam of Mundri East County.

The ministry said information on casualties and cattle losses remained limited due to poor communication networks in the area, leaving residents in fear and uncertainty.

The government urged herders to adhere to peace agreements and avoid retaliatory violence.

“We are urging our brothers of Mundari cattle herders to abide by the recent Rokon peace resolutions. Attacks and counterattacks shall never take us forward,” the statement said.

The ministry further emphasized peaceful resolution of conflicts among communities.

“We believe in peaceful settlement of our problems as brothers and sisters,” it added.

The press release was signed by Hon. Mohamed Juma, Minister of Information and Communication in Western Equatoria State, Yambio.

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