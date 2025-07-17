17th July 2025
WES govt approves tax schedule to boost revenue collection

Author: Jackson Gaaniko | Published: 2 hours ago

Ann Tuna Richard, Minister for Roads, Transport and Bridges and Acting Minister for Information and Communication|By Gaaniko

The Western Equatoria State government has approved a new tax schedule aimed at restoring fiscal order and boosting internal revenue.

A tax schedule is a rate sheet used by individual or corporate taxpayers to determine how much tax they will owe for the tax year.

The approval was made during a Thursday extraordinary Council of Ministers meeting chaired by the Acting Governor, Daniel Badagbu Rimbasa, and attended by key state ministers.

This comes two days after the state cabinet approved what it termed as a postmortem budget to the tune of over

Speaking to the media after the session, Ann Tuna Richard, Minister for Roads, Transport and Bridges and Acting Minister for Information and Communication, confirmed the unanimous approval of the tax schedule.

“This approval marks a significant step towards restoring transparency and accountability in revenue collection. For five years, we had no approved budget and no tax schedule. Today, we took a major stride to change that,” said Hon. Ann Tuna.

Ann Tuna emphasized that restoring the state’s financial systems is crucial not only for economic development but also for improving the lives of citizens.

“We will reconvene next week for a second review and to officially pass the tax schedule into law. Meanwhile, we urge the business community to prepare for the changes,” she added.

“Taxation is essential. At the same time, the government must not marginalize its people in the market. By reviving the system and ensuring it works efficiently, we can truly improve the quality of life for our people in Western Equatoria,” he said.

The minister assured that the Council will ensure timely communication with all stakeholders, particularly the business sector, to keep them informed of the new policies and directives.

She further explained that the new tax schedule is designed to strengthen revenue generation and improve service delivery across the state.

