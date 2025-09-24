WES governor launches peace tour following presidential directive

Western Equatoria State Governor James Alteib has embarked on a peace tour across the counties, in line with President Salva Kiir’s directive to promote peace, security, and a dignified life for the people of South Sudan.

Governor Alteib began the tour in Anzara County on Tuesday, where he addressed residents at Namapuo Parish. During his visit, he emphasized the need for unity, reconciliation, and sustainable peace in the region.

“I came here in front of the people of Western Equatoria State, at the house of the Lord, Namapuo Parish in Anzara County,” Alteib said.

“I came with directives from the President for peace, security and a dignified life for the people of Western Equatoria State. Peace, security, and a dignified life—this is the message of the President and the mandate he gave me to come and work with you.”

Governor Alteib stressed that lasting peace is a key foundation for development and coexistence among communities, especially in a region long affected by instability.

Western Equatoria State has been grappling with multiple challenges, including inter-communal violence, child abductions, forced recruitment by armed groups, human rights abuses, and large-scale displacement.

Alteib urged citizens to support peacebuilding efforts and contribute to the broader goals of recovery and development.

The governor is expected to continue his tour across other counties in the coming days, meeting with community leaders, religious groups, and local authorities to strengthen the message of peace and cooperation.