WES gets new deputy governor in Kiir’s decree

President Salva Kiir on Wednesday appointed lawmaker Justin Joseph Marona of the SPLM-IO as the new Deputy Governor of Western Equatoria State in a republican decree issued.

Justin Joseph Marona replaced current deputy governor Daniel Badgabu Rimbasa of the SPLM, who has been relieved of his duties.

Justin was the Chairperson of the Committee on Public Accounts in the Transitional National Legislative Assembly upon his appointment

His appointment comes amid splintering within the SPLM-IO, with their leader, First Vice President Riek Machar, still in detention.

Observers said the move is part of ongoing efforts by the government to stabilise leadership in Western Equatoria, which has been governed by the SPLM since the removal of the former Governor Alfred Futuyo Karaba.

Western Equatoria has experienced political transitions over the past year.

