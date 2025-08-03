3rd August 2025

WES education official killed in Yambio, Police confirm

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 5 hours ago

Late Peter Mbia, former Director-General of the Ministry of Education killed on Saturday in Yambio at his house - Courtesy

YAMBIO, WESTERN EQUATORIA (Eye Radio) — Police in Western Equatoria State have confirmed that Peter Mbia, the Director-General of the Ministry of Education, was shot and killed by gunmen at his home in Yambio on Saturday, August 2.

Major General Philip Madut Tong told Eye Radio that the attackers, who arrived on a motorbike around 7:01 PM, confronted Mbia and demanded money before shooting him.

“Very unfortunate, yesterday at about 7:01 p.m., this man was at home with his children, and some men came on a motorbike and threatened him,” General Madut said.

“There was an old man with him and they were speaking in the Azande language, and first they hit this old man with the butt of the gun… and demanded money in very inappropriate language before shooting Peter Mbia multiple times.”

The assailants, whose faces were masked, fired more than 15 bullets at Mbia. The elderly man who was also at the scene was beaten but survived by pretending to be dead.

General Madut revealed that this is the first incident of its kind in Yambio town.

Police have begun an investigation and summoned witnesses, but identifying the perpetrators remains difficult due to their masked identities.

The General confirmed he had visited the crime scene on Sunday morning after attending church services.

