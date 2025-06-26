WES Deputy Police Chief Maj. Gen. Aboud Komoyangi dies in Juba

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – The Deputy Police Commissioner of Western Equatoria State, Major General Aboud Komoyangi, has passed away in Juba after a short illness, according to family.

Rose Komoyangi, a cousin of the deceased, stated that General Komoyangi died at a hospital in Juba late on Wednesday night, June 25.

Speaking to Eye Radio on Thursday, June 26, Rose described his passing as a significant loss to his family and the people of South Sudan, particularly Western Equatoria State.

According to the family, the late was admitted to one of the hospitals in Juba and diagnosed with a pancreatic tumor.

Major General Komoyangi had a long and distinguished career in law enforcement, and he was working in Yambio, Western Equatoria State, as Deputy Police Commissioner before he died.

According to his cousin, he graduated from the Police College of Sudan in January 1985 with the rank of Second Lieutenant. Following his graduation, he was deployed to Juba in 1985, where he served in the Department of Migration and Passports.

Throughout his career, General Komoyangi served in various departments of the police force across multiple locations, including Mundri and Yambio in Western Equatoria State, and Terekeka.

The late Major General Aboud Komoyangi is survived by several children. His dedication to public service leaves a notable mark on the police force and the communities he served.