2nd July 2025
WES acting governor backs lawmakers’ right to grill ministers

Authors: Baria Johnson | Jackson Gaaniko | Published: 4 hours ago

Profile" WES Deputy Governor Badagbu Daniel December 14, 2024 (Photo: Charles Wote).

Western Equatoria’s Acting Governor, Daniel Badagbu, has called on state executives to respect lawmakers and comply with summonses, while urging the legislature to fully exercise its mandate to question cabinet ministers.

Speaking at the reopening of the State Assembly on Tuesday, Badagbu told MPs to stand firm in their role and not shy away from questioning those in power.

He called for clear respect between the executive and the legislature, saying both sides must play their part if good governance is to take root.

Badagbu also promised to lead by example, saying he’s ready to face the assembly himself whenever summoned.

“When a minister is summoned to the assembly, it simply means they are being called to appear before parliament, not taken to court. The court is a different process. If a minister is summoned, they must appear and respond to the issues raised,” he said.

“These are lawmakers, and they must be respected, along with the laws of the August House. This will foster mutual understanding. Even do not hesitate to call me and I am ready to appear.

He went on to suggest that the Speaker of the Assembly could, from time to time, brief the executive to keep both branches of government on the same page.

